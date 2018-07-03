July 3, 2018

BLUE ON BLUE: Starbucks Urged to Pay for Police Training, Change Hiring Practices.

The report was released Monday by Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Heather McGhee, distinguished senior fellow of the think tank Demos.

The pair came on as advisers to Starbucks after an incident in April when a store manager in Philadelphia called the police after two black men who hadn’t purchased anything didn’t leave the store when asked.

Ms. Ifill and Ms. McGhee urged Starbucks to revamp how it hires, trains and promotes staff, including evaluating managers on goals around “cultural competency and management of diverse teams.”

“Bluntly, some managers and even corporate leadership may not have a future with the company under the new standards,” they wrote.