PAGE SIX: BRIAN ROSS IS LEAVING ABC AFTER BOTCHED MICHAEL FLYNN REPORT.

Flashback: “ABC News and correspondent Brian Ross apologized Friday after Ross suggested on air that the Colorado mass shooting suspect could be tied to the Tea Party.”

Beyond those infamous gaffes, as Paul Farhi of the Washington Post wrote in December, “Ross is an investigative reporting star. But he’s made some staggering blunders.”