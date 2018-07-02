July 2, 2018

PUT NOT YOUR FAITH IN JUSTICES: Conservatives, Don’t Put Too Much Hope in the Next Justice. “Even if Justice Kennedy is replaced with an actual conservative, as we hope and expect, the Supreme Court cannot save a degraded culture, nor can it degrade a virtuous one — not too much in either direction, at least. Conservatives seeking lasting change are better advised to attend to our failures in the broader culture than to prepare the way for our Supreme Court savior.”

This is undoubtedly true. But control of the Court is a very useful defense against things the Court might do to you.