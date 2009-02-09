July 2, 2018

COUNTING THE CARS ON THE NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE, THEY’VE ALL COME TO LOOK FOR AMERICA:

● Shot: The America We Thought We Knew Is Gone.

—Headline, Slate, owned by the Graham family, June 28th, 2018.

● Chaser: We Are All Socialists Now.

—Cover story of Newsweek, then-owned by the Graham family, who also owned the Washington Post at the time, February 9, 2009.

Found via Philip Terzian of the Weekly Standard, who tweets, “To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, it would take a heart of stone to read Lili Loofbourow’s despairing words without laughing.” But what on earth happened in the years between to cause the disparity between those two headlines?