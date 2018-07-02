July 2, 2018

AUF WIEDERSEHEN? Angela Merkel fights for survival as interior minister Seehofer says he will turn away migrants at the border.

After an “ineffective” two-hour meeting on Saturday night between Mrs Merkel and Mr Seehofer, the two leaders met with their respective parties for separate meetings in Munich and Berlin on Sunday night.

According to information from the German press agency, Mrs Merkel has spoken to her executive committee of a “very serious” situation.

If Mr Seehofer is not satisfied he could now make true to his threats and close Germany’s borders, forcing Mrs Merkel to sack him, which would tear apart Germany’s already shaky coalition government.

This could lead to fresh elections, which would likely further embolden the far-Right and lead to political crisis in both Germany and Europe.