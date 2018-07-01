July 1, 2018

VIDEO: HUNGARIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SCHOOLS BBC REPORTER ON ILLEGAL MIGRATION.

The entire thing is pretty brutal, but some of the highlights come when Szijjártó addresses the accusations of an “unfair” election. The reporter raises the claim from the opposition that the ruling party used excessive campaign funds to run advertisements. The Foreign Minister is having none of it, saying, “You echo lies on this television. And I don’t think it’s fair. You are unbalanced, you are one-sided. You look only at the opinion of those who are frustrated because they lost the election.”

It’s worth reminding everyone that Hungary recorded voter turnout in excess of 70% in the last election and Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party won by a lopsided margin which reflected all of the polling leading up to election day. For the BBC to raise such an accusation based on nothing but the grousing of the losing party is a rather sorry display.