July 1, 2018

DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Illegal Immigration Wasn’t Criminalized Before 1999.

Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview Wednesday that the U.S. did not add criminal penalties to immigration law until about 1999. Verdict: False The U.S. criminalized unlawful entry in 1929. Laws passed in the 1990s intensified criminal penalties relating to immigration.

Speaking of which, wait until Ocasio-Cortez discovers how tough an earlier and even more high-profile Democrat could be on illegal immigrants:

When Glenn embedded C-Span’s version of the same clip last year, a reader commented: “Donald Trump should televise this Bill Clinton speech from 1995 and then simply state ‘I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.’”