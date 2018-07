“NEERA TANDEN THINKS MANY WOMEN AREN’T MATURE ENOUGH TO HANDLE ELECTION RESULTS:” Neera Tanden of The Center For American Progress: I don’t think the country has understood how psychologically wounding it was to so many women that Trump won after the Access Hollywood tape.

As Glenn has noted, “After hearing nonstop from feminists about how fragile and impressionable women are, I’m beginning to think that patriarchy is a good idea.”