July 2, 2018

21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Let’s Talk About All Those Electric Scooters. “If we think of these scooters (or little vehicles in general) as part of a transportation system and not toys, then they exist in an established, fairly rigid environment. They’re part of a transport system just like a subway — the difference being that no one can raise venture money, contract with a Chinese manufacturer and flood a city with subways overnight! The only thing that’s faster to deploy than scooters and bikes are ride-hailing companies, because they needn’t provide any hardware at all.”