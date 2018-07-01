July 1, 2018

WHY ARE IMMIGRATION ACTIVISTS SO RACIST? Latino protester shouts down black Trump supporter: ‘Put on some rap music.’

Racial tensions flared Thursday in Arizona when Hispanic protesters targeting first lady Melania Trump’s visit to a facility holding immigrant children shouted down a black woman who asked them to leave her porch.

A video uploaded to Facebook by the protest group, Puente Human Rights Movement, shows the woman asking the group to leave and a protester shouting, “You’re illegal too, you’re from Africa,” and, “Put on some rap music, maybe it will be OK.”