June 29, 2018

HEALTH: Vaping Industry Rallies To Oppose Looming Flavor Crackdown From The FDA.

The advocacy campaign, dubbed #Fight4Flavor, comes in response to a proposed rule from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate tobacco and nicotine flavoring, something users and harm reduction experts fear is a veiled attempt to cripple the market for alternative products and technologies.

The Global Vaping Standards Association (GVSA) is leading the campaign, which encourages any users of alternative technologies and smokeless products to submit comments to the FDA on how flavors helped them make the switch from combustible cigarettes, which continue to be the number one cause of preventable death worldwide. (RELATED: Media Immediately Spins CDC Data Showing No Vaping Increases Among Teens)

The FDA is currently seeking comments on the implications of flavored products, particularly whether they are having a negative impact on youths.

“Flavor and choice of flavors had provided me the number one reason for not going back to cigarettes,” Christopher Boone, a 33-year-old vaper from New York, recently submitted to the FDA, according to a statement from the GVSA.