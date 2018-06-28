June 28, 2018

A MOTION FROM THE FLOOR: “Proposed that anyone who reposts or quotes “Occupy Democrats” be blocked and reported to Facebook for spreading “fake news” and/or “hate speech.”

DO I HAVE A SECOND ON THE MOTION?



https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jarrod-ramos-annapolis-shooting-suspect-identified-maryland-shooting-capital-gazette-today-2018-06-28/

**Update: Reuters editor showed his true colors, but credit to EIC Adler who shot it down:

https://www.reuters.com/article/rpb-62818statement/june-28-statement-from-steve-adler-editor-in-chief-reuters-regarding-rob-cox-tweet-idUSKBN1JP039