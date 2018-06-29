June 29, 2018

PRIVACY: Facebook might not spy on you now, but it has a patent for the ability. “A future where TV commercials prompt our phones to record our reactions?”

It’s not uncommon for people to think that Facebook is spying on their conversations when online ads appear to advertise something they discussed offline. The reality is often simply coincidence or more often based on cookies when searching online for something related.

But that doesn’t mean Facebook doesn’t know how to spy on users — even if the company swears it won’t use the technology.