June 29, 2018

J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS: Little House on the Racist Prairie.

Call them cranks. Laugh all you want. Consider the ALSC kooks — but this latest effort to eradicate Laura Ingalls Wilder from our collective culture should scare you to death.

It means the modern Left isn’t afraid of anything in their effort to fundamentally transform America. No target is too beloved by Americans to slow these gangsters down. No hill is too high for them to climb. No matter how many millions and millions of Americans love the Little House books and the 1970s TV series, the Left will target it — and anything else that promotes core American values of self-reliance, independence, and endless possibilities.

The ALSC seeks to airbrush Wilder out of our American consciousness for two proffered justifications: the treatment of Indians in the books; and a minstrel show that appears in Little Town on the Prairie.

These are just pretexts, for reasons I’ll explain shortly.