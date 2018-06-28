June 28, 2018

GUNMAN OPENS FIRE ON ANNAPOLIS NEWSROOM, AT LEAST 5 KILLED:

The suspect, a white male in his 20s who used a shotgun, didn’t have identification on him and has not been cooperative with investigators in revealing his identity. CBS News reported that the shooter inflicted damage to his fingertips in an effort to not be identified by prints.

A backpack belonging to the gunman was reportedly found and contained smoke bombs or flash-bang grenades. Police said they were confident that there were no more explosives at the scene.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, said staffers were hiding under their desks during the shooting when they heard the gunfire cease.

Officials said there was no exchange of gunfire between the shooter and police, and that the suspect was found hiding under a desk.