June 28, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: ABC Frets, ‘Country Is Going to Change Profoundly’ over Trump SCOTUS Pick.

Meanwhile, at Time-Warner-CNN-HBO, “Jeffrey Toobin: ‘Roe v Wade is doomed’”

Over at Comcast, “Chris Matthews on SCOTUS vacancy: ‘This is the time for vengeance’ (Update: Matthews yells at MSNBC host).”

And finally in Hollywood, Bette Midler dusts off her comedic chops to inadvertently remind us once again that Trump is the worst power-mad dictator ever: “Every single institution or agency in our government is being dismantled by this administration. Congress, gone, SCOTUS, gone, the Executive branch, in the hands of a madman, the FBI, DOE, EPA, etc. etc. etc. And you thought it couldn’t happen here.”

A government that leaves us alone? Calvin Coolidge smiles.

As Adam White of the Hoover Institute tweets, “When a single judge’s retirement turns the entire political world on its ear, we ought to consider that perhaps the Supreme Court has claimed too much power in our republic.”