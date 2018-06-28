June 28, 2018

IS THE FIRST AMENDMENT AN EXCUSE FOR SLOPPY, AWFUL JOURNALISM? My column at The Daily Caller this week walks through the reason so many news outfits “get away” with egregious errors:

Let us stipulate that Paul Manafort is a bad man. A terrible man. The worst kind of man. If you are an unhinged #resist lunatic like Rep. Adam Schiff, you believe that Manafort helped the Russians deprive Hillary Clinton of her rightful crown at the cost of our electoral process. Even if all that were true, why did ABC News run an on-air graphic last week that claimed “MANAFORT PLEADS GUILTY TO 5 CHARGES OF MANSLAUGHTER”? Where the hell did that come from?