June 28, 2018

Large-scale media mergers will lead to more blockbuster content, says Imax CEO.

“The middle companies are going to compete with the streaming companies, companies like Lions Gate LGF.A ,” Gelfond said on CNBC’s ” Closing Bell .” “And I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of them get sold as these streaming companies pick up more of that service.”

“On the high end, you’re definitely going to see Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN and Hulu and Apple AAPL go toward creating big blockbuster content,” he said.

Gelfond called an acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox FOXA by Walt Disney DIS “inevitable” and said the movie business is going “toward more and more blockbusters,” or big-budget movies with high-profile stars.

Three years ago, blockbusters accounted for only 25 percent of the box office, but today they take up more than 30 percent, Gelfond said. That’s big business for global box office revenues, which were around $38 billion in 2016 but are expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2020, according to Statista .

“You have to go big to compete,” Gelfond said.