June 28, 2018

REMINDER: IF PROGRESSIVES HAD BEEN MORE TOLERANT OF RELIGIOUS CONSERVATIVES HILARY CLINTON WOULD BE NOMINATED HER SECOND SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOW: The Supreme Court oral argument that cost Democrats the presidency. The key point here is that religious conservatives felt sufficiently under threat that they gave Trump a record percentage of their vote. White evangelicals voted for Trump in a higher percentage than even for fellow evangelical Christian George W. Bush, despite, shall we say, Trump’s less-than-perfect modeling of traditional Christian values. (And while Kennedy might not have retired while Clinton was in office, Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have.)

UPDATE: For some reason, the link above keeps disappearing from the post. Here it is.