June 28, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump SCOTUS Pick Will Destroy the U.S. Constitution and Much, Much More. “Yesterday the SCOTUS gutted the union political machine in the Janus v. AFSCME decision and then for the cherry-on-top, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would retire. President Trump will be filling another seat on the bench. I was a little sad we didn’t have time to drink the liberal tears from Janus before the nuclear meltdown over the Kennedy retirement, but I’ll take it.”

It was a good day.