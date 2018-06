MAYBE PATTON OSWALT WAS NEVER THAT FUNNY TO BEGIN WITH: “Trump is the worst thing for comedy right now because the longer he stays in office, the more tense and angry and on edge everyone is.”

George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, and Bill Cosby all honed their comedic skills during the ’60s and ’70s, which weren’t exactly the most relaxed and happy decades in American history.