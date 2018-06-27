June 27, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Or, question asked and answered:

● Shot:

A writer for TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” went off on a Twitter rant Monday, saying that “civility is a tool of white supremacy.” “Civility is a tool of white supremacy. Ok, cool. Byeeeeee!” Ashley Nicole Black wrote in a tweet, lashing out against nationwide calls for civility after influential Democrats like Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California called for liberals to remove Trump cabinet members from restaurants and public places. “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them,” Waters said on Sunday. “Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!”

— “Samantha Bee Writer: ‘Civility Is A Tool Of White Supremacy,’” the Daily Caller, yesterday.

● Chaser:

If we are to embrace the notion of civility and humility in our discourse, that means not falling into our old habits. I was impressed that Roger Ailes, head of Fox News Channel, relayed to Russell Simmons’ GlobalGrind.com what he told his staff after the Tucson shootings: “I told all of our guys, shut up, tone it down, make your argument intellectually. You don’t have to do it with bombast. I hope the other side does that.” Who knows if this edict will be photocopied and posted in the office of every Fox talk show host, and throughout its newsroom, to serve as a reminder to everyone when the nation moves further and further away from the shooting? And he’s correct; those who vehemently oppose the views of Fox News and conservative radio hosts must also adhere to the president’s call for civility.

—“After Tucson, will media tone it down?”, Roland Martin, then-CNN political contributor, January 17, 2011.

I think Martin finally has his answer, from a fellow Time-Warner-CNN-HBO employee.