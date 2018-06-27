June 27, 2018

THE NEW RULES: Actor Ron Perlman: Hopefully Someone Will Pee In Trump’s KFC. “Is this evidence that liberals have reached a crass new depth in incivility towards the right or is it evidence that Ron Perlman has some sort of undiagnosed head injury?”

How many people go their entire lives without having the impulse to piss on themselves, in any context? When was the last time you ran into someone whom you deeply dislike and thought, “I want my urine on him, even if it means having my urine on me first”?

Also, his visceral disgust at Weinstein suggests that he had some idea, if only through the grapevine, of what Weinstein was up to with the women around him. Given the option to call the police, Perlman chose to … piss on himself instead.