June 27, 2018

POLL: Muslims ‘insufficiently American.’

In the survey “Muslims in America,” data from the Views of the Electoral Research Voter Survey from the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group found:

Americans view many Muslims in the United States as insufficiently “American.”

Perceptions of Muslim Americans are strongly related to partisanship and cultural conservatism.

There is significant support, especially among Republicans, for policies that would temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country and, for Muslims within this country, subject them to additional surveillance. In fact, almost 20 percent of Americans would deny Muslims who are American citizens the right to vote.

Negative perceptions of Muslim Americans do not match how Muslim Americans describe themselves. Ninety-two percent of Muslim Americans agreed that they were “proud to be an American.”

The massive survey of 5,000, found that Americans put Muslims at the bottom of a list of other groups, with a 48 percent approval.

The survey analysis also showed support for Trump policies.