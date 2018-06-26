June 26, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Kathleen Kennedy Almost Fired as Head of Lucasfilm… But…

One point she alludes to, which she made before: She thinks that Star Wars never appealed to Kathleen Kennedy. Kathleen Kennedy didn’t like the franchise, because it was, indeed, a boys’ adventure franchise.

Instead of making a boys’ adventure franchise she didn’t get and didn’t like, she made it into something she could like: a girls’ empowerment fantasy.

This kind of sums up the problem with Social Justice Warriors taking over male-skewing sections of pop culture: They just don’t like it. They never did like it. Some of them even feel that these parts of pop culture encourage “toxic masculinity,” and therefore are evil.

And therefore must be subverted and remade into something they never were before.

So you… put multimillion dollar companies into the hands of people who don’t like the product those companies sell and in fact might even hate?

Well, good luck with that, I guess.

* * * * * * * *

Kennedy, who has previously declared that she owes nothing to the male fans of Star Wars (who, let’s face it, have maintained the value of the franchise for 40+ years):

“I have a responsibility to the company that I work with. I don’t feel that I have a responsibility to cater in some way. I would never just seize on saying, ‘Well, this is a franchise that’s appealed primarily to men for many, many years, and therefore I owe men something.'”

Yes… yes… reach out with your Hatred… all is proceeding precisely as I envisioned…