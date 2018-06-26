June 26, 2018

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: Here’s One Unverified File the Feds Won’t Leak: About Loretta Lynch. “The FBI had little problem leaking ‘unverified’ dirt from Russian sources on Donald Trump and his campaign aides – and even basing FISA wiretaps on it. But according to the Justice Department’s inspector general, the bureau is refusing to allow even members of Congress with top security clearance to see intercepted material alleging political interference by President Obama’s attorney general, Loretta Lynch.”