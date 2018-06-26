June 26, 2018

WELL, GOOD: U.S. court dismisses climate change lawsuits against top oil companies.

The cities of San Francisco and Oakland, California sued Chevron, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), ConocoPhillips (COP.N), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), and BP Plc (BP.L) last year, seeking an abatement fund to help the cities address flooding they say is a result of climate change.

The dangers raised by the complainants are real and worldwide, and that both parties accepted the science behind global warming, Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said in the ruling.

“(However), the problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale than can be supplied by a District Judge or jury in a public nuisance case,” Judge Alsup said.