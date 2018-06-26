June 26, 2018
CBS POLL: 51% of Americans Believe a Border Wall is a Good Idea.
According to the poll, 32% of Americans believe that “a wall along the U.S. Mexican border” is a “good idea that can probably be completed.” 19% of those polled answered that the wall is a “a good idea that should be tried, even if it cannot be completed.” 48% of the 2063 adults polled said the wall was a “bad idea.”
The CBS poll was conducted last week from June 21-June 22. The poll comes after nearly two weeks of intense national scrutiny of the Trump administration regarding its handling of the southern border child migrant crisis.
As my friend and colleague Bill Whittle likes to say, “We have to build a wall because Democrats wouldn’t let us have a border.”