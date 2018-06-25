June 25, 2018

THIS WILL END WELL: The Real World Is Starting To Resemble Twitter, And That’s A Problem. Don’t fool yourself. You’re not the new MLK. You’re just a insufferable jerk:

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, erstwhile outlier of the irrational hateful Left and now-hero of the Resistance, “you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Create a crowd, huh? Not welcome anywhere? That’s a tough spot.

Now, should it even be said that if any conservative had called for mobs to badger Democrats when they’re at the supermarket, the nation would be thrust into a national dialogue about the growing and perilous incivility on the Right. There would be a flood of anxious op-ed pieces and cable news roundtables featuring chin-stroking hypocrites contemplating the future of discourse in America. No one would be spared. Every Republican politician on Earth would be asked to condemn these comments.

Why am I speculating? This is exactly what happened during the peaceful Tea Party protests.