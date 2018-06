OF COURSE HE HAS. THE EARNINGS OF PEOPLE WHO COME NORTH AND ARE OFTEN EXPLOITED AND LOST ARE THE ONLY THING KEEPING HIS COUNTRY AFLOAT: The Probable Next President of Mexico Has Called for Mass Migration to the U.S. I’d caution Mexico that the tide is already turning, and if they keep pushing it will be ugly. Sooner or later you run out of other people’s patience as well as their money.