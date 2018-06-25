June 25, 2018

JOEL KOTKIN: Europe has lost its way in culture and economics. “America under Donald Trump may be polarized and somewhat out of control, but Europe is in clear and imminent decline. The continent is lagging economically, demographically and even culturally, as Politico noted recently, these oft-underappreciated United States. . . . Europeans, unsure of their civilization, are deserving more of concern than emulation. Trump may be making his drive to make America ‘great again’ in an ugly and incoherent way, but Americans as a whole are more optimistic, according to Gallup, than at any time since 2005. European media complains they have ‘lost faith’ in America under Trump, but maybe they would be better off if they found some way to restore faith in themselves.”