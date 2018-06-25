June 25, 2018

TO BE FAIR, THAT’S WHAT LEFTISM DOES TO ANY INSTITUTION: Jonathan Neumann: Liberal Jews Are Destroying Their Own Religion. “American Judaism is broken because the Jewish left broke it. A tiresome fixation on ‘tikkun olam,’ which literally means ‘repair of the world,’ has allowed Judaism to fall into disrepair. . . . But the truth is that tikkun olam and its leftist politics have no basis in Judaism. Tikkun olam is not Judaism at all but a distinct religion, whose adherents, it might be said, have culturally appropriated this ancient faith.”

I mean, look at what liberal Christians have done to “mainstream” Christianity. But that’s how this works.