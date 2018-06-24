June 24, 2018

DON SURBER: Why The Resistance Is Futile.

The Times approach to Trump supporters was laughably offensive. It reported, “In interviews across the country over the last few days, dozens of Trump voters, as well as pollsters and strategists, described something like a bonding experience with the president that happens each time Republicans have to answer a now-familiar question: ‘How can you possibly still support this man?'”

Buried in Paragraph 26 was the answer, from John Westling, 70, of Princeton, Minnesota, who said, “Let’s see. Economy booming, check. Unemployment down, check. Border security being addressed, check. Possible end to the Korean War that started when I was 3 years old, 68 years ago, check.”

Actions are more important than Words.

The press is made up of wordsmiths. This is why most of them do not get it.

And Democrats are word people. This is why most of them don’t get it.