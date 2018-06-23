June 23, 2018

THE LEFT IS REALLY HATING LIVING UNDER THE NEW RULES THEY’VE CREATED: Blue check Resistance appalled Sarah Sanders tweeted name of restaurant that kicked her out.

As Greg Pollowitz of Twitchy tweets, “Lot of this going around. Server at restaurant bragged about it online and it went viral. If [Sanders] didn’t tweet about it, she would have been asked about it. She probably had emails from reporters in her inbox when she tweeted.”

How dare someone on the right use social media to blow up the reputation of a restaurant — only we’re allowed to do that!

(Classical reference in headline.)