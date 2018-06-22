June 22, 2018

CALL ME CRAZY, BUT I DON’T THINK TENNESSEE NEEDS A SEVENTH LAW SCHOOL: MTSU, Valparaiso discuss transfer of law school to Tennessee. “Middle Tennessee State University and Valparaiso University announced Friday that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to transfer Valparaiso’s law school from Indiana to the Murfreesboro campus, according to an MTSU news release.” Valparaiso Law went belly-up last year, but is looking for a new home.

But hey, more jobs for law professors, right?