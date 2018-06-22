June 22, 2018

DON’T TEST STUFF LIKE THIS WHILE WEARING IT: Sadly Predictable: Man fatally stabs self demonstrating “stab-resistant” vest. “There is no such thing as a ‘stab-proof’ vest. Even full suits of plate mail can be penetrated at specific points, and bodkin arrows and various hammers and spikes were designed to foil even the most armored of knights. We have seen multiple examples of modern vests failing when actually faced with a penetrating blow. Joerg Sprave got in all sorts of hot water by demonstrating this fact in a video, with some even accusing him of making instructional videos for terrorists. An Israeli journalist needed a visit to hospital after someone demonstrated a stab-resistant vest that wasn’t.”