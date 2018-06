DEBRA HEINE: Peter Fonda Apologizes to President and Family for Vulgar Tweet. “No apologies yet to DHS Sec. Kristjen Nielsen or White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Fonda’s deleted tweet about Nielsen read, “Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

Which I guess is supposed to be acceptable.