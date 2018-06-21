June 21, 2018

GREAT MOMENTS IN PRIORITIES:

● Shot: Watch: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tries to enter child facility in Texas.

—Twitchy, today.

● Chaser: Power outage triggers mass subway delays.

—The New York Daily News, Tuesday.

In 2011, Victor Davis Hanson warned of “The Bloomberg Syndrome:” “Quite simply, the next time your elected local or state official holds a press conference about global warming, the Middle East, or the national political climate, expect to experience poor county law enforcement, bad municipal services, or regional insolvency.”

Though whatever his flaws and politics, Michael Bloomberg’s era as New York’s mayor is looking increasingly good in retrospect – “unexpectedly,” as they say in his namesake publications.

(Via Stephen Miller.)