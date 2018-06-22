June 22, 2018

COLD WAR II: Laser Attacks Against U.S. Forces Spread to the Pacific. “The laser strikes follow reported incidents in Djibouti by Chinese military personnel.”

China has been accused of developing and marketing anti-eye lasers, weapons whose use in wartime would constitute a violation of international law. These weapons include the BBQ-905 Laser Dazzler Weapon, the WJG-2002 Laser Gun, the PY132A Blinding Laser Weapon, and the PY131A Blinding Laser Weapon.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed to AvWeek that the laser strikes are taking place both from shore and fishing vessels. It’s not clear where the shore attacks are taking place, but China trains and offers subsidies to fishing boat crews to act as what observers call China’s “maritime militia.” Fleets of fishing boats often sail into territory claimed by China as a precursor to China’s claiming the region for itself, to hassle other fishermen and local coast guards, and to act as the eyes and ears of the Chinese military.

Pointing lasers at low-flying American planes would fall in line with the maritime militia’s duties, allowing the Chinese government to demonstrate that U.S. forces aren’t welcome in an area without using official Chinese military or coast guard forces.

The increasing sophistication of these lasers implies Chinese state support for the laser attacks.