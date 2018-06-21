June 21, 2018

MATTHEW CONTINETTI: GOP Focusing Immigration Debate on Families Would Put Dems on the Defensive.

“Trump found himself on the wrong end of a 70-30 issue. But now the problem is for the Democrats because separating families may be unpopular; zero tolerance, however, is relatively popular,” Trump said. “If the Democrats find themselves attacking a zero-tolerance policy while Republicans are doing their best to unify the families and keep them in detention together, I think the Democrats come up short.”

In response to clips of senators making statements about immigration, Continetti said Republicans haven’t lost leverage if they pass narrow legislation addressing families at the border. He pointed to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) as examples of those in red states who could vote with Republicans to solve the problem of families being separated.

“There would be many red-state Democrats that are going to look at the polls in their own states and say, ‘if the issue is just the families, we should be addressing this through legislation,'” Continetti said.