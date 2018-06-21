June 21, 2018

SINGLE PAYER, SINGLE DECIDER: Unneeded Drugs Killed Hundreds at U.K. Hospital, Inquiry Finds.

From 1989 to 2000, doctors at Gosport War Memorial Hospital — and one doctor in particular — routinely prescribed heroin, also called diamorphine, and other opioids for patients who were not in any pain, and for others whose pain should have been handled with much milder drugs, in blatant violation of accepted medical practice, the panel found.

“There was an institutionalized practice of the shortening of lives through prescribing and administering opioids without medical justification,” John S. Jones, an Anglican former bishop of Liverpool who headed the government-commissioned investigation, told reporters.

Perhaps most disturbing was that while many of the patients were elderly, most were not seriously ill.