June 21, 2018

OIL LEAK: Steyer Memo Shows Coordinated Effort to Attack ExxonMobil.

According to a leaked memo, obtained by Chris White of the Caller, Steyer used three of his organizations to conduct an effort “leveraging the ExxonMobil investigation” against the oil industry.

White reports, “Fahr LLC, Next Gen America and TomKat Foundation hashed out ways to ‘weaken the political influence of the oil industry by leveraging the ExxonMobil investigation’ during a strategy meeting in November 2015, the memo notes.”

But the revelations go further, showing that Steyer himself may have worked with disgraced former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and pressured then-New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster to support the case