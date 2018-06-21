June 21, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: A turbulent week for immigration. “So, let’s get this straight. President Trump decided to prosecute all immigrants who cross the border illegally. The U.S. government would not prosecute children, so they were held separately from their parents. Democrats complain that families are being separated. Now, Trump reversed course, saying that children will be detained with their parents. So Democrats … complain that families will be kept together.”

Yeah, that about covers it.