June 21, 2018

SHOT: Thanks To NATO Infighting, the Future of the F-35 Is Shrinking.

On Monday, the Senate amended its version of the 2019 defense authorization act to block the sale of the fifth-generation fighter jet to Turkey. The reason: the NATO ally’s purchase of the Russian S-400, a radar and missile battery with a lethal range of 250 km. In routine operation, the sensor- and transmitter-packed jet exchanges electronic data with friendly anti-air systems and sensors, and if Turkey were to do this, data collected by the Russian-built weapon might find its way back to Moscow.

CHASER: Lockheed to deliver advanced F-35 jet to Turkey despite US rift. “Despite opposition in Congress, US defence contractor Lockheed Martin will deliver its first F-35 stealth fighter jet to Turkey today.”

Congress moved at its typical Glacier Speed, potentially making the world a deadlier place for our F-35 pilots.