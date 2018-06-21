June 21, 2018

HMM: Erdoğan “open to coalition” in parliament.

“If we don’t get 300 (seats, in a 600-seat parliament), then the search for a coalition could be on,” Erdoğan told radio host Mehmet Gezegen during a recorded interview.

The AKP lost its majority in elections in June 2015, but on that occasion neither a coalition government was formed, nor did the ruling party follow legal guidelines turning over the mandate to form a government to the opposition.

Rather, snap elections were held in November that year amid severe security threats from the extremist jihadist Islamic State and groups linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that has sought Kurdish self-rule through armed struggle since the mid-1980s.

The AKP reclaimed their majority that November, and went on to win a tightly contested referendum in 2017 that will grant vastly enhanced powers to the president chosen on Sunday, when the presidential election will also be held.

An unexpectedly strong performance by the four parties in the opposition Nation Alliance has led to speculation that the ruling party could face unforeseen trouble in one or both elections.