June 21, 2018

LAYERS OF EDITORS AND FACT-CHECKERS: ABC RETRACTS REPORTING THAT PAUL MANAFORT PLEADED GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER.

ABC later tweeted a correction and apologized for the error.

“We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report,” they wrote. “We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air.”

“There is simply no excuse for this sort of mistake,” they added.