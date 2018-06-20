June 20, 2018

ELITES HATE AUTOMOBILES BECAUSE AUTOMOBILES EMPOWER NON-ELITES. ALSO, RAIL LINES ARE BETTER FOR GRAFT. Stop Trying to Get Workers Out of Their Cars: “Smart growth” is dumb about commuting. “Simply put, cars work better for workers. A 2012 Brookings study analyzing data from 371 transit providers in America’s largest 100 metro areas found that over three-fourths of all jobs are in neighborhoods with transit service—but only about a quarter of those jobs can be reached by transit within 90 minutes. That’s more than three times the national average commute time. Another study, by Andrew Owen and David Levinson of the University of Minnesota, looked at job access via transit in 46 of the 50 largest metro areas. Their data combined actual in-vehicle time with estimated walking time at either end of the transit trip, to approximate total door-to-door travel time. Only five of the 46 metro areas have even a few percent of their jobs accessible by transit within half an hour. All the others have 1 percent or less. Within 60 minutes door-to-door, the best cities have 15–22 percent of jobs reachable by transit. Meanwhile, Owen and Levinson found that in 31 of the 51 largest metro areas in 2010, 100 percent of jobs could be reached by car in 30 minutes or less. Within 40 minutes, all the jobs could be reached by car in 39 of the cities. Within an hour, essentially every job in all 51 places could be reached by car.”