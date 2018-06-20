June 20, 2018

DOA: Republicans Propose Stand Alone Fix for Family Separations.

“My assumption is in order to fix this problem you can’t fix all the problems” with immigration policy, McConnell said.

Around 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since the zero-tolerance policy’s April debut.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday cast doubt on whether Senate Democrats would support the Republican proposal.

“Let’s hope the president does the right thing and solves the problem, which he can do,” Schumer said. “It’s an excuse from our Republican colleagues who feel the heat, don’t want to attack the president, even though they know, they know legislation will take a very long time and is unlikely to happen, and the flick of a president’s pen could solve this tomorrow.”

McConnell, however, disagreed.

“We need to fix the problem and it requires a legislative solution,” he said.