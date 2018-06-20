June 20, 2018

ON THE OTHER HAND, THEY’RE BLOWING WAY POST THEIR SANCTIMONY TARGETS: Germany Likely to Miss Emissions Target for 2020.

German environment minister Svenja Schulze has declared that the country would likely not meet its carbon emissions goal for 2020. Germany is one of the leading countries combating climate change, which makes its inability to curtail its own emissions troubling.

As part of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, each signatory country is asked to set ambitious goals for reducing emissions in that country, with the aim of limiting global warming to 2℃ or less by the end of the century. One of Germany’s goals was to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2020.

In a statement to a group of delegates in Berlin, environment minister Svenja Schulze announced that Germany would fall short of that goal. “It’s painful for me to have to tell you that we will miss the targets we’ve set for ourselves for 2020,” said Schulze to the delegates, who were gathered in preparation for a summit in December.