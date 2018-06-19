June 19, 2018

DENVER LGBT PRIDE FEST BANS LOCAL MEN’S GROUP, CITING — WAIT FOR IT — THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER:

In a rejection email dated April 11, organizers officially exiled Rocky Mountain MRA from PrideFest, citing for example the group’s one-time screening of the film “The Red Pill,” as well as the fact that the group posted news from The Daily Caller on Facebook.

Oh no, not the Daily Caller! To be fair, Tucker Carlson is almost as extremist as that legendary alt-right figure Dennis Prager – whose educational PragerU YouTube videos have also been added to the SPLC’s “Hate Watch” list.

As Glenn wrote last year, “Think of them as leftist propagandists and grifters and you won’t go far wrong.”

Related: SPLC Apologizes, Pays Settlement to Islamic Reformer It Wrongly Labeled ‘Anti-Muslim Extremist.’